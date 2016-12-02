Introducing FieldView Update 16.1

FieldView 16.1 image by Intelligent Light. Simulation courtesty of FOI.

Intelligent Light is excited to announce that the FieldView 16.1 release is ready for download.

Our FieldView 16.1 Update delivers dozens of major and minor improvements based on customer requests. We focused on the biggest little problems reported by our users, to deliver benefits to every user, because little problems are not little if they get in the way of your productivity.

As part of our development process we invited users who made feature requests to be part of our team. We spoke with them early in the design stage and then included them in the testing to be sure the new features met their needs.

Thanks to this mutual effort, FieldView 16.1 has the largest number of fulfilled feature requests and resolved issues in years. All FieldView users will benefit as there really is something for everyone in FieldView 16.1. Whether that's the new lightweight high-quality video export with control for frame rate, the easy way to flip which axis is up when using a predefined view, the logarithmic scale for colormaps with its "powers of ten" annotations, or one of the dozens of other improvements. Check the full list on the What's New in FieldView 16.1 document.

And because more and more users are adopting our extract based workflow ideas, we keep going further with features like the new VTK reader and a surface-based sampling method.

User input is a cornerstone of our support and product development. It feels really good to be able to deliver on so many common feature requests with this update. Beyond the feature requests, the input of users in our development process was incredibly valuable. It was fantastic to see how quickly users could experience a new capability and immediately give us feedback on changes and additions that would make it even more useful in day to day engineering.

Finally, to make it even easier for you, FieldView 16.1 will run with your FieldView 16 passwords.

FieldView 16.1 is available today from the Customer Center.